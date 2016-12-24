Governor Brown Appoints Kathleen A. Meehan to the Fifth District Court of Appeal

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced the appointment of Kathleen A. Meehan as associate justice of the Fifth District Court of Appeal.

Meehan, 63, of Fresno, has been a judge at the Fresno County Superior Court since 2014, where she served as a commissioner from 2011 to 2014. She served as a deputy attorney general at the California Department of Justice, Office of the Attorney General from 2008 to 2011 and was a shareholder at Baker, Manock and Jensen from 1997 to 2007, where she was an associate from 1994 to 1997. Meehan was an associate at Freshman, Marantz, Orlanski, Cooper and Klein from 1992 to 1994, at Stroock and Stroock and Lavan from 1989 to 1991 and at Buchalter Nemer from 1985 to 1989. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Davis School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree from St. Mary’s College of California.

Meehan fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Justice Dennis A. Cornell. This position requires confirmation by the Commission on Judicial Appointments. The Commission consists of Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye, the Attorney General, and Senior Presiding Justice Brad R. Hill. Meehan is a Democrat.

The compensation for this position is $219,272.