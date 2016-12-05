Assemblymember Garcia Sworn In To Serve Second Term

Sacramento, California - Today, Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella) was sworn in to his second term of office representing the 56th Assembly District in the California State Legislature. The ceremony was held in the Assembly Chamber of the State Capitol.

In his first term, Assemblymember Garcia set a successful freshman record of 31 bills and resolutions signed into law by Governor Brown. A majority of these measures sought solutions for local issues such as health disparities, air and water quality, increase opportunities for higher education, and Salton Sea and New River restoration projects.

“I am incredibly humbled and ready to continue to advocate for the needs of my district,” declared Assemblymember Garcia. “There is still much more work to be done to help build up our economy and ensure a more prosperous and healthy community. “

This upcoming year, Assemblymember Garcia is prepared to champion legislation that further promotes equity, environmental justice, economic development, and increases access to education, health, wellness and recreation; here at home and statewide.