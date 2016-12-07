December is Farm to Food Bank Month

Sacramento, California - Over the years more than 200 California farmers and ranchers have contributed more than one-billion pounds of food to the California Association of Food Banks’ Farm to Family Program. This is just a small accounting of the many generous donations individual farmers make within local communities to charitable organizations, faith-based groups and schools.

These donations help to support food banks across the state in providing healthy and nutritious farm products to people who need it most. With California’s great diversity of farm products and our abundant agricultural bounty, giving back to local communities is part of the farming character. We’re pleased to recognize the great work that so many organizations and individuals do in helping our fellow residents.

As part of Farm to Food Bank Month we once again ask our farmers and ranchers to consider donating or making a future donation pledge to the Farm to Family program. Coordinating with the California Association of Food Banks is easy. A donation can be picked-up at a production facility or a farm and delivered to food banks across the state in just a short amount of time.

To schedule donations, make a donation pledge, or even inquire on how the program can work best with a business – please contact Steve Linkhart, California Association of Food Banks at 866-321-4435.

The California Association of Food Banks represents over 40 food banks joining with 6,000 charities to provide food to 2 million Californians in need.

We ask California’s farmers and ranchers to show support for the Farm to Family Program and make a donation or future donation pledge today.