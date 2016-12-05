Governor Brown Announces Appointments

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced the following appointments:

Marty Block, 66, of San Diego, has been appointed chair of the California Unemployment Insurance Appeals Board. Block served as Senator for the California State Senate's 39th District from 2012 to 2016 and as a member of the California State Assembly from 2008 to 2012. He was president of the San Diego Community College District Board of Trustees from 2000 to 2008 and served as judge pro tem at the San Diego Superior Court from 1998 to 1999. He was an elected member of the San Diego County Board of Education from 1986 to 1994 and served in several positions at San Diego State University from 1979 to 2006, including professor, administrative director and assistant dean of education. Block earned a Juris Doctor degree from DePaul University. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $146,609.

Nancy Casady, 72, of San Diego, has been reappointed to the California State Board of Food and Agriculture, where she has served since 2012. Casady has been general manager at Ocean Beach People's Organic Food Co-op since 1996. She was co-owner at Casady Whole Foods Market from 1988 to 1994. She was vice president of the National Cooperative Grocers Association from 2006 to 2009. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Casady is a Democrat.

Helene Dillard, 61, of Yolo, has been reappointed to the California State Board of Food and Agriculture, where she has served since 2015. Dillard has been dean of the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences at the University of California, Davis since 2014. She was associate dean of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Cornell University from 2002 to 2014, where she was a professor from 1984 to 2014. She earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in plant pathology and a Master of Science degree in soil science from the University of California, Davis. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Dillard is a Democrat.

Michael Gallo, 66, of Merced, has been reappointed to the California State Board of Food and Agriculture, where he has served since 2012. Gallo has been chief executive officer and co-owner at Joseph Gallo Farms since 1972. He is chair of the University of California, Merced Board of Trustees and is a member of the California Partnership for the San Joaquin Valley. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Gallo is a Republican.

Martha Montoya, 54, of Orange, has been reappointed to the California State Board of Food and Agriculture, where she has served since 2014. Montoya has been chief executive officer at Agtools since 2016, president at Viva Produce since 2008, and author of Los Kitos Comics since 1995. She is chair of the National Association of Hispanic Publications Board of Directors and board and governance chair of the Hispanic Association of Corporate Responsibility. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Montoya is a Democrat.