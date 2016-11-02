California Proposition 67 Ban on Single Use Plastic Bags Referendum

Sacramento, California - California Proposition 67 Ban on Single Use Plastic Bags Referendum:

A "Yes" vote approves, and a "No" vote rejects, a statute that prohibits grocery and other stores from providing customers single–use plastic or paper carryout bags but permits sale of recycled paper bags and reusable bags. Fiscal Impact: Relatively small fiscal effects on state and local governments, including a minor increase in state administrative costs and possible minor local government savings from reduced litter and waste management costs.

WHAT YOUR VOTE MEANS

YES A YES vote on this measure means: Most grocery stores, convenience stores, large pharmacies, and liquor stores would be prohibited from providing single–use plastic carryout bags. Stores generally would be required to charge at least 10 cents for any other carryout bag provided to customers at checkout. Stores would keep the resulting revenue for specified purposes.

NO A NO vote on this measure means: Stores could continue to provide single–use plastic carryout bags and other bags free of charge unless a local law restricts the use of such bags.

ARGUMENTS

PRO YES on 67 protects California's successful efforts to PHASE OUT PLASTIC GROCERY BAGS. Plastic bags strangle wildlife, litter communities, raise clean–up costs, clog recycling machines. Bans on plastic grocery bags are WORKING IN 150 CALIFORNIA COMMUNITIES. Don't let out–of–state plastic companies stop California. YES on 67.

CON DON'T BE FOOLED. Prop. 67 is a $300 million annual HIDDEN TAX on consumers who will be forced to pay $.10 for every grocery bag at checkout. Not one penny goes to the environment. All $300 million goes to grocer profits. Stop the bag tax . . . VOTE NO ON PROP. 67.

