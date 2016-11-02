Assemblymember Garcia Receives Award for Leadership and Vision

Coronado, California - Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella) was honored to receive the 2016 Alternative Accountability Policy Forum’s Vision Award. Every year, Reaching At Promise Students Association (RAPSA) awards a policy maker for their work toward creative policy solutions to engage and retain students left out of traditional school programs.

This year, RAPSA supported AB 2719; a measure authored by Assemblymember Garcia to create an “out of school youth” definition which would increase eligibility and access to workforce development programs.

“To address high numbers of unemployed youth in my community and throughout the state, we must improve educational strategies to include innovative and effective workforce training programs for at risk student populations; which are too often overlooked,” said Garcia. “It is an honor to receive this award simply for doing my job and serving the people of my district.”

While AB 2719 was vetoed by Governor Brown, the introduction of this legislation succeeded in influencing the state’s Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act implementation. Assemblymember Garcia maintains his commitment to support legislation and opportunities for out of school youth.