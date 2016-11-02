California Proposition 66 Death Penalty Procedures Initiative Statute

Sacramento, California - California Proposition 66 Death Penalty Procedures Initiative Statute:

Changes procedures governing state court challenges to death sentences. Designates superior court for initial petitions and limits successive petitions. Requires appointed attorneys who take noncapital appeals to accept death penalty appeals. Exempts prison officials from existing regulation process for developing execution methods. Fiscal Impact: Unknown ongoing impact on state court costs for processing legal challenges to death sentences. Potential prison savings in the tens of millions of dollars annually.

WHAT YOUR VOTE MEANS

YES A YES vote on this measure means: Court procedures for legal challenges to death sentences would be subject to various changes, such as time limits on those challenges and revised rules to increase the number of available attorneys for those challenges. Condemned inmates could be housed at any state prison.

NO A NO vote on this measure means: There would be no changes to the state's current court procedures for legal challenges to death sentences. The state would still be limited to housing condemned inmates only at certain state prisons.

ARGUMENTS

PRO Our death penalty system is bogged down by decades of appeals. We need to reform it, not repeal it, by passing Proposition 66. Prop. 66 saves millions, brings closure to victims' families and justice to brutal murderers. Innocent persons won't be executed under Prop. 66. Victims' families, DAs and law enforcement support Proposition 66.

CON Prop. 66 is not real reform. We don't know all of its consequences, but we do know this: it adds more layers of government bureaucracy causing more delays, costs taxpayers money, and increases California's risk of executing an innocent person. Prop. 66 is a costly experiment that makes matters worse.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

FOR