Governor Brown Signs Tribal Compact Legislation

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today signed legislation ratifying tribal-state gaming compacts between the State of California and the Barona Band of Mission Indians, Buena Vista Rancheria of Me-Wuk Indians, Jamul Indian Village of California, Jackson Rancheria Band of Miwuk Indians, Pechanga Band of Luiseno Indians, San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation and the Yurok Tribe:

AB 291 by Assemblymember Toni G. Atkins (D-San Diego) – Tribal gaming: compact ratification.\AB 466 by Assemblymember Cheryl Brown (D-San Bernardino) – Tribal gaming: compact ratification.

AB 1282 by Assemblymember Adam Gray (D-Merced) – Tribal gaming: compact ratification.

AB 1767 by Assemblymember Frank Bigelow (R-O’Neals) – Tribal gaming: compact ratification.

AB 1977 by Assemblymember Jim Wood (D-Healdsburg) – Tribal gaming: compact amendment ratification.

AB 2358 by Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez (D-San Diego) – Tribal gaming: compact ratification.

SB 187 by Senator Isadore Hall III (D-Compton) – Tribal-gaming: compact ratification.

SB 1313 by Senator Isadore Hall III (D-Compton) – Tribal gaming: compact ratification.

Earlier this year, the Governor also signed legislation ratifying compacts with the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, Pala Band of Mission Indians and the Viejas Band of Kumeyaay Indians.