Governor Brown Signs Legislation

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced that he has signed the following bills:
- AB 168 by Assemblymember Brian Maienschein (R-San Diego) – Mental health: community-based services.
- AB 655 by Assemblymember Bill Quirk (D-Hayward) – Rendering: inedible kitchen grease: registration fee: additional fees.
- AB 1066 by Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez (D-San Diego) – Agricultural workers: wages, hours, and working conditions.
- AB 1362 by Assemblymember Richard S. Gordon (D-Menlo Park) – San Mateo County Mosquito and Vector Control District: board of trustees: appointment of members.
- AB 1399 by Assemblymember Catherine Baker (R-Dublin) – Income taxes: voluntary contributions: California Domestic Violence Victims Fund.
- AB 1747 by Assemblymember Shirley N. Weber (D-San Diego) – Food assistance: higher education students.
- AB 1808 by Assemblymember Jim Wood (D-Healdsburg) – Minors: mental health treatment or counseling services.
- AB 1845 by Assemblymember Brian Dahle (R-Bieber) – Protected species: take: rough sculpin.
- AB 1847 by Assemblymember Mark Stone (D-Scotts Valley) – Earned Income Tax Credit Information Act: California Earned Income Tax Credit.
- AB 1907 by Assemblymember Tom F. Daly (D-Anaheim) – Orange County Fair: sale of state property.
- AB 2083 by Assemblymember Kansen Chu (D-San Jose) – Interagency child death review.
- AB 2230 by Assemblymember Kansen Chu (D-San Jose) – Overtime compensation: private elementary or secondary academic institutions: teachers.
- AB 2364 by Assemblymember Chris Holden (D-Pasadena) – Public postsecondary education: community colleges: exemption from nonresident tuition.
- AB 2450 by Assemblymember Katcho Achadjian (R-San Luis Obispo) – Property taxation.
- AB 2470 by Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez (D-San Diego) – Municipal water districts: water service: Indian tribes.
- AB 2560 by Assemblymember Jay P. Obernolte (R-Big Bear Lake) – Accountants: practice privileges: out-of-state individuals.
- AB 2745 by Assemblymember Chris Holden (D-Pasadena) – Healing arts: licensing and certification.
- AB 2884 by the Committee on Insurance – Insurance.
- AB 2890 by the Committee on Environmental Safety and Toxic Materials – Drinking water and wastewater operator certification programs.
- SB 1015 by Senator Connie M. Leyva (D-Chino) – Domestic work employees: labor standards.
- SB 1029 by Senator Robert M. Hertzberg (D-Van Nuys) – California Debt and Investment Advisory Commission: accountability reports.
- SB 1232 by Senator Mark Leno (D-San Francisco) – CalWORKs and CalFresh: eligibility determinations.
- SB 1270 by Senator Cathleen Galgiani (D-Stockton) – Diseased animals and poultry: regulation: fee schedule.
- SB 1433 by Senator Holly J. Mitchell (D-Los Angeles) – Incarcerated persons: contraceptive counseling and services.
- SB 1455 by Senator Marty Block (D-San Diego) – Pupil enrollment: military dependents.