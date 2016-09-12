Governor Brown Announces Appointments

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced the following appointments:

Rosanna Westmoreland, 53, of Carmichael, has been appointed deputy director for the Office of Communications at the California Department of Toxic Substances Control. Westmoreland has served as external communications manager at the California Public Employees’ Retirement System Office of Public Affairs since 2012. She was vice president of communications and marketing at the California Medical Association from 2010 to 2011 and division manager for communications and news at the California Farm Bureau Federation from 2007 to 2010. Westmoreland earned a Master of Arts degree in organizational management from the University of Phoenix. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $110,028. Westmoreland is a Republican.

Robert Beecroft, 60, of Ridgecrest, has been appointed to the 53rd District Agricultural Association, Desert Empire Fair Board of Directors. Beecroft has been chief operations officer at Desert Area Resources and Training since 1991. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Beecroft is registered without party preference.

Lauryn Petty, 25, of Ridgecrest, has been appointed to the 53rd District Agricultural Association, Desert Empire Fair Board of Directors. Petty has been a contract specialist at the Naval Air Warfare Center since 2011. She was a transaction coordinator at Sally Ann Catering from 2008 to 2011, where she was a server from 2008 to 2011. Petty is a member of the National Contract Management Association. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Petty is a Republican.