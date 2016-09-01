Governor Brown Issues on Death of Caltrans Worker

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today issued the following statement regarding the death of California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) electrician Jorge Lopez:

“Anne and I were saddened to learn of the death of Jorge Lopez, who worked each day to make our California roads safer. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family, friends and many colleagues who are mourning this tragedy.”



Jorge Lopez, 57, of Sylmar, died today when he was struck by a big rig as he was standing outside his vehicle on State Route 14 in Acton. Two other Caltrans employees driving behind Lopez were uninjured in the accident.



Lopez is the 185th Caltrans employee to lose his life on the job. He is survived by his wife Leticia and three children.



In honor of Lopez, Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.