Desert Healthcare District Expansion by Assemblymember Garcia Advances to Governor

Sacramento, California - With the Legislature’s end of session deadline looming, one more bill by Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia cleared the legislative process and is making its way to the Governor:

AB 2414, Desert Healthcare District Expansion, This bill will allow expansion of the existing Desert Healthcare District to include the East Coachella Valley region which will expand access to much needed healthcare services. The bill also requires the current board to increase to seven members. Two members will be appointed to fill the vacant positions provided that the two new members are residents of the newly annexed territory in the East Coachella region. The expansion and funding for the Desert Health Care District will have to be approved by voters in the November 2018 election.

“Today’s unanimous support of AB 2414 takes us one step closer to ensuring that the Desert Healthcare District serves all of the Coachella Valley.” said Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia. “The expansion of the Desert Healthcare District benefits us all by giving our community a chance to improve the health disparities in the East Coachella Valley,” Assemblymember Garcia concluded.

AB 2414, now it is on its way to the governor’s desk.