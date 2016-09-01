Governor Brown Issues Proclamation Declaring National Preparedness Month

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today issued a proclamation declaring September 2016 as “National Preparedness Month” in the State of California:

PROCLAMATION

In the coming weeks and months, Californians will commemorate the anniversaries of some of the worst disasters in living memory, including the attacks of September 11th and the Loma Prieta and Northridge earthquakes. Given the hazardous world we inhabit, the next emergency is always just around the corner, and preparedness can mean the difference between inconvenience and tragedy.



Statewide, communities are experiencing tragic impacts from the drought and a devastating season of wildfires, both events of unusual severity as a result of the changing climate. As we respond to these ongoing emergencies, and at the same time mourn the loss of the brave firefighters who have given their lives to protect our communities this year, there has never been a better moment to reflect and act on the need for disaster preparedness.



For more than a decade, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has proclaimed September as National Preparedness Month as part of an effort to encourage personal preparedness for emergencies. During that time the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services, other state agencies, local agencies, businesses and community organizations in California have supported that effort by conducting preparedness fairs and other events to raise awareness and educate the public about the importance of being prepared.



I urge all Californians to continue their vigilance and increase their efforts to make our families, communities and entire nation better prepared for disasters.



NOW THEREFORE I, EDMUND G. BROWN JR., Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim September 2016, as “National Preparedness Month.”



IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 31st day of August 2016.







___________________________________

EDMUND G. BROWN JR.

Governor of California





ATTEST:







__________________________________

ALEX PADILLA

Secretary of State