Governor Brown Issues Legislative Update

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced that he has signed the following bills:
- AB 1798 by Assemblymember Jim Cooper (D-Elk Grove) – Firearms: imitation firearms: gun-shaped phone cases.
- AB 2404 by Assemblymember Ken Cooley (D-Rancho Cordova) – Public Employees' Retirement System: optional settlements.
- AB 2483 by the Committee on Agriculture – Livestock Identification Advisory Board.
- AB 2549 by the Committee on Water, Parks, and Wildlife – Public resources.
- AB 2558 by Assemblymember Marc Steinorth (R-Rancho Cucamonga) – Political Reform Act of 1974: San Bernardino County.
- AB 2563 by the Committee on Veterans Affairs – Veterans: service advocate: correctional facilities.
- AB 2690 by Assemblymember Sebastian Ridley-Thomas (D-Los Angeles) – Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority: contracting.
- AB 2883 by the Committee on Insurance – Workers’ compensation: employees.
- AB 2887 by the Committee on Insurance – State Compensation Insurance Fund: out-of-state risks.
- AB 2904 by the Committee on Accountability and Administrative Review – State real property: disposition.
- AB 2906 by the Committee on Transportation – Transportation: omnibus bill.
- AB 2912 by the Committee on Natural Resources – Oil spills.
- SB 734 by Senator Cathleen Galgiani (D-Stockton) – Environmental quality: Jobs and Economic Improvement Through Environmental Leadership Act of 2011.
- SB 875 by Senator Ted Gaines (R-El Dorado Hills) – Solemnization of marriage: county sheriff.
- SB 957 by Senator Ben Hueso (D-San Diego) – Health care districts: design-build process.
- SB 1055 by Senator Ben Hueso (D-San Diego) – Payphone Service Providers Committee.
- SB 1175 by Senator Tony Mendoza (D-Artesia) – Workers' compensation: requests for payment.
- SB 1279 by Senator Loni Hancock (D-Berkeley) – California Transportation Commission: funding prohibition: coal shipment. A signing message can be found here.
- SB 1305 by Senator Mike L. Morrell (R-Rancho Cucamonga) – San Bernardino County Transportation Authority.
- SB 1345 by Senator Tom Berryhill (R-Modesto) – Vehicles: off-highway vehicle recreation: County of Inyo.
- SB 1352 the Committee on Public Employment and Retirement – State teachers’ retirement.
- SB 1416 by Senator Jeff E. Stone (R-Temecula) – Voluntary contribution: Revive the Salton Sea Fund.
Governor Brown also announced that he has vetoed the following bill:
- AB 2177 by Assemblymember Brian Maienschein (R-San Diego) – Victims of Crime Act Funding Advisory Committee.