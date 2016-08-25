California Rendering Industry Advisory Board vacancies

Sacramento, California - The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) Meat, Poultry and Egg Safety Branch (MPES) announces two vacancies on the Rendering Industry Advisory Board (RIAB). RIAB makes recommendations to CDFA’s Secretary on all matters pertaining to the MPES Rendering Program, including:

• Adoption, modification, and repeal of regulations and procedures

• Procedures for employment, training, supervision, and compensation of inspectors and other personnel

• Rate and collection of license fees and penalties

• Acquisition and use of equipment

• Posting and noticing changes in bylaws, general procedures, or orders

• All matters pertaining to Food and Agricultural Code Division 9, Part 3, Chapter 5, including, but not limited to, the inspection and enforcement program, annual budget, necessary fees to provide adequate services, and regulations required to accomplish the purposes of the chapter

The vacancies are for industry members and the term is for 36 months. Applicants must be affiliated with a licensed renderer, collection center, dead animal haulers, or registered transporter of inedible kitchen grease. Members of the board receive no compensation but are entitled to reimbursement for transportation to and from meetings and for per diem expenses for lodging, meals, and incidental expenses.

Individuals interested in being considered for RIAB appointment should send a resume by September 16, 2016 to the California Department of Food and Agriculture, Meat, Poultry and Egg Safety Branch, 1220 N Street, Sacramento, California 95814, Attention: Dr. Doug Hepper.

For additional information, visit the MPES web page at: http://www.cdfa.ca.gov/ahfss/mpes/index.html or contact: Dr. Doug Hepper, Branch Chief, Meat, Poultry and Egg Safety at (916) 900-5004, by fax at (916) 900-5334, or by e-mail at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..