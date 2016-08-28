U. S. Citizen Sentenced To Ten Years’ Imprisonment For Traveling To Foreign Country To Have Sex With A Minor

San Francisco, California - Shaun Vincent Kelley was sentenced to ten years in prison Wednesday for engaging in illicit sexual conduct in foreign places, announced United States Attorney Brian J. Stretch and Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge John F. Bennett. The sentence follows a guilty plea entered May 13, 2016.

Pursuant to his guilty plea, Kelley, 57, who has resided in several states, admitted that on September 1, 2013, he traveled from the United States to Thailand, where he stayed until April 2016. Kelly further admitted that while in Thailand on June 10, 2015, he paid a 14-year-old boy, who he knew to be under 18 years of age, to engage in sexual conduct with him. Kelley also acknowledged he took a video of this encounter that depicts the sexual conduct.

On February 2, 2016, a grand jury indicted Kelley with a single count of engaging in illicit sexual conduct in foreign places, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 2423(c).

The sentence was handed down by the Honorable Susan Illston, United States District Judge. In addition to the prison term, Judge Illston sentenced Kelley to serve five years of supervised release.

The case is being prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Philip Kopczynski with the assistance of Marina Ponomarchuk. The case was investigated by the FBI.