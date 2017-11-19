Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's Call with Jordanian Foreign Minister Safadi

Washington, DC - Secretary of State Rex Tillerson spoke by phone yesterday with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi. Secretary Tillerson and the Foreign Minister discussed continued strong U.S. support for Jordan, our two countries’ interest in maintaining the de-escalation area in southern Syria, support for the upcoming UN-sponsored Syrian political talks in Geneva, as well as the importance of addressing humanitarian needs in Syria.

The Secretary and Foreign Minister Safadi also discussed important regional issues including the latest developments in Lebanon. The Secretary reaffirmed the United States' support for Lebanese independence, sovereignty, and stability‎.