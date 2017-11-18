On the Occasion of Sovereign Prince's Day in Monaco

Washington, DC - Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson: "On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I would like to congratulate the people of Monaco as you celebrate La Fête du Prince.

"Monaco has been a trusted partner of the United States since 1866, and our government values the warm relations and enduring friendship between our two countries. By maintaining this partnership, we can continue to advance our joint interests in maintaining peace and expanding prosperity on both sides of the Atlantic."