Turkmenistan National Day

Washington, DC - Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson: "On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, congratulations to the people of Turkmenistan as you celebrate the 26 years of your nation’s independence.

"The United States and Turkmenistan have been working together for 26 years to create a more prosperous, peaceful, and stable region. We reaffirm our commitment to Turkmenistan’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, and we look forward to working closely with you on issues of mutual interest, from promoting regional stability to promoting cultural and educational exchanges between our people.

"We send the people of Turkmenistan our best wishes as you celebrate this special day, and we hope our partnership grows stronger over the next year."