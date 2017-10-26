Secretary of State Tillerson's Call with Burma's Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing

Washington, DC - Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson spoke by phone with Burma's Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing on October 26 to express concern about the continuing humanitarian crisis and reported atrocities in Rakhine State.

The Secretary urged Burma's security forces to support the government in ending the violence in Rakhine State and allowing the safe return home of those displaced during this crisis, especially the large numbers of ethnic Rohingya, in accordance with the 1992 Joint Statement with Bangladesh and without further conditions. At the same time, he urged the military to facilitate humanitarian aid for displaced people in affected areas, allow media access, and cooperate with the United Nations to ensure a thorough, independent investigation into all allegations of human rights abuses and violations and to ensure accountability. Secretary Tillerson also condemned the August 25 deadly attacks by militants on security forces in Rakhine State.