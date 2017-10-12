Equatorial Guinea National Day

Washington, DC - Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson: "On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, congratulations to the people of Equatorial Guinea on your 49th anniversary of independence on October 12th. Our two countries share a focus on commercial and maritime security issues. Our bilateral relationship has potential to mature further as Equatorial Guinea diversifies its economy and embraces the development of a free society anchored in democratic institutions.

"We wish the people of Equatorial Guinea the very best as they celebrate with family and friends on this special day."