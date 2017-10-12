United States Dedicates the New U.S. Embassy in Nouakchott, Mauritania

Washington, DC - In an important symbol of our enduring friendship with the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, U.S. Ambassador Larry Andre dedicated the new U.S. Embassy in Nouakchott yesterday.

The new Embassy is situated on a 10.5-acre site in the Tevragh Zeina district and includes a chancery, Marine Security Guard residence, support buildings, and facilities for the embassy community.

The design architect is AECOM of Arlington, Virginia, and the architect of record is Integrus Architecture of Spokane, Washington. The project was constructed by Caddell Construction Co. Inc. of Montgomery, Alabama.

Since 1999, as part of the Department’s Capital Security Construction Program, the Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations (OBO) has completed 138 new diplomatic facilities, with an additional 61 projects now in design or under construction.

OBO’s mission is to provide safe, secure, and functional facilities that represent the U.S. government to host nations and support our staff in the achievement of U.S. foreign policy objectives. These facilities represent American values and the best in American architecture, engineering, technology, sustainability, art, culture, and construction execution.