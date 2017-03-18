President Trump's Meeting with Taoiseach Enda Kenny of Ireland

Washington, DC - President Donald J. Trump met yesterday with Taoiseach Enda Kenny of Ireland to discuss United States-Ireland economic and cultural ties as part of the White House St. Patrick's Day celebration.

President Trump and the Taoiseach agreed on the importance of expanding the already powerful United States-Ireland trade relationship and of identifying new opportunities to collaborate on global issues. The leaders also discussed the consequences facing, and the opportunities available to, Ireland in the wake of the United Kingdom's decision to the leave the European Union. Finally, they agreed on the importance of Northern Ireland's political parties finding a way forward on a shared regional government in order to sustain the peace process launched by the Good Friday Agreement.