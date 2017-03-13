Assistant Secretary William R. Brownfield Travel to Vienna, Austria for the 60th UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs

Washington, DC - Assistant Secretary of State for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs William R. Brownfield will lead the U.S. delegation to the 60th Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND), March 13-17, in Vienna, Austria. At the CND, the United States will seek enhanced international cooperation to control the illicit synthetic drugs which are fueling the ongoing U.S. opioid crisis. One major focus area will be the control of precursor chemicals used in the production of illicit drugs, including those related to the opioid crisis.

The United States will also sponsor two side events to highlight the threats posed by synthetic drugs and to discuss strategies for dismantling drug markets, reducing violence, and promoting international collaboration.

The U.S. delegation will include representatives of the Department of Justice, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Department of Health and Human Services, the Food and Drug Administration and the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy.