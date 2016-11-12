Angola National Day

Washington, DC - Secretary of State John Kerry: "On behalf of President Obama and the American people, I am pleased to congratulate the people of Angola on the 41st anniversary of your nation’s independence on November 11. The United States deeply appreciates its strong and productive partnership with Angola.

"Your country has been a valued voice for peace in the region, and we applaud the leadership you have shown in helping to resolve conflicts, particularly in the Great Lakes area. In the year ahead, we look forward to continued collaboration to promote sustainable prosperity, good governance, and democratic institutions. On this special day, I send my best wishes to all Angolans for a healthy, happy, and safe future."