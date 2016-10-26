Special Envoy Amos J. Hochstein Travels to Singapore and Malaysia

Washington, DC - Special Envoy and Coordinator for International Energy Affairs, Amos J. Hochstein will travel to Singapore and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, October 26–27, to deliver a keynote speech at the Singapore International Energy Week (SIEW) on the changing nature of gas markets and the potential solutions to the energy challenges facing the Asia Pacific region. He will also meet with government and energy industry leaders to discuss shared energy interests.

During SIEW, the U.S. Department of State’s Energy Resources Bureau will co-sponsor with Singapore an Energy Access Forum to examine the policy tools, financing mechanisms, and innovations that can drive expanded access to electricity in developing countries across Asia. Rapidly growing energy demand cannot be met without adequate infrastructure investment that will be crucial to sustaining the region’s vibrant economic growth.

While in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, the Special Envoy will meet with Malaysian government officials and energy sector representatives to discuss Malaysia’s role in regional energy integration. U.S. engagement works to help establish best practices for regulatory structures and stability, manage regional energy security challenges, and promote clean energy for Malaysia and the region. More specifically, Malaysia’s role as a leading energy producer and consumer in Southeast Asia can be utilized to establish the country as a leader on regional energy infrastructure integration efforts that can help bolster energy security, increase renewable energy deployment, and drive economic growth.