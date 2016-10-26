Assistant Secretary Malinowski Travels to Mexico

Washington, DC - Assistant Secretary for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor Affairs, Tom Malinowski will travel to Mexico City, Mexico on October 27. He will join U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Roberta Jacobson in co-chairing the U.S. delegation to the U.S.-Mexico Human Rights Dialogue.

The Mexican delegation will be led by Ambassador Miguel Ruiz Cabanas, Under Secretary for Multilateral Affairs and Human Rights of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Assistant Secretary Malinowski will also meet with representatives of civil society during the visit.