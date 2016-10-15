Terrorist Attacks in Iraq

Washington, DC - The United States strongly condemns the barbaric terrorist attacks in Iraq today, including one in Baghdad claimed by Daesh that specifically targeted mourners inside a funeral tent. We extend our deepest condolences to the victims’ families and friends.

This attack is yet another sign of Daesh’s cowardice and contempt for human life and their attempt to sow sectarian discord among the people of Iraq. It only underscores the importance of Coalition efforts to support Iraqi security forces in their campaign to defeat this terrorist group. The United States remains committed to that goal.