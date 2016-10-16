Arab Coalition Investigation into Airstrike on a Funeral Hall in Yemen

Washington, DC - The United States welcomes the initial results of the Arab Coalition Investigation into the October 8 airstrike that struck a funeral hall in Sana'a, Yemen and considers it an important first step toward better understanding the events of that day.

Throughout this conflict we have expressed our deepest concern about the ongoing actions by all parties involved. This conflict has killed and injured civilians, damaged civilian infrastructure, and inflicted a heavy humanitarian toll paid by the Yemeni people. We urge all sides to recommit to an immediate and unconditional cessation of hostilities that can lead to renewed negotiations and a political settlement that ends the conflict.