Pakistan Parliament Passes Legislation Against "Honor Killings"

Washington, DC - The United States welcomes the Parliament of Pakistan’s unanimous passing of legislation against so-called “honor killings” today. We commend the efforts of the Government of Pakistan to end this practice.

This legislation is an important step toward protecting women and girls in Pakistan and promoting their full participation in society. Raising social awareness and holding perpetrators accountable are critical next steps, and we will continue to support Pakistan’s efforts. The United States regularly reports on violence against women and girls around the globe and works to prevent and respond to such violence, including advancing accountability by working with law enforcement, supporting civil society’s efforts, and engaging with critical stakeholders such as men and boys.