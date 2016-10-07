Special Representative for Environment and Water Resources Travels to Rwanda

Washington, DC - U.S. Special Representative for Environment and Water Resources Ambassador Jennifer Haverkamp will travel to Kigali, Rwanda, October 8-15.

In Kigali, Ambassador Haverkamp will participate in the final round of negotiations this year for the Montreal Protocol with the goal of achieving an ambitious amendment to phase down the worldwide production and consumption of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), which are potent greenhouse gases. She will lead the U.S. delegation through the preparatory sessions until the arrival of Secretary Kerry and EPA Administrator McCarthy for the high level segment.

Securing an ambitious amendment to the Montreal Protocol to phase down HFCs could avoid up to 0.5°C of warming by the end of the century, making a major contribution to the Paris Agreement goal to limit global temperature rise to well below 2°C.