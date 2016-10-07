Uganda National Day

Washington, DC - Secretary of State John Kerry: "On behalf of President Obama and the American people, I offer my best wishes to the people of Uganda as you celebrate the 54th anniversary of your nation’s independence.

"The friendship between our peoples is important to the United States. My government strongly supports your aspiration for further economic and social development and respect for human rights. The United States will continue to assist you in efforts to build peace and security within the region by supporting the African Union Mission in Somalia and helping to address the ongoing threat posed by the Lord’s Resistance Army.

"Uganda is also known for its dedication to the well-being and empowerment of refugees seeking safety within its borders. I commend you for providing aid and hospitality to these vulnerable populations.

"On this day of national celebration, I congratulate you and hope that the year to come will prove to be one of happiness, good health, and success for all."