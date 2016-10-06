10th Anniversary of the Murder of Anna Politkovskaya

Washington, DC - Today we honor the memory of Russian journalist Anna Politovskaya on the tenth anniversary of her brutal murder. Ms. Politkovskaya’s courage and persistence in shedding light on the horrors of the conflicts in Chechnya remains an inspiration to us all.

We again call upon the Russian government to bring to justice those responsible for ordering, planning and executing Ms. Politkovskaya’s murder. Like many other journalists reporting on the North Caucasus over the past two decades, Ms. Politkovskaya was killed in retaliation for her efforts to uncover corruption, abuse, and violations of human rights. Ongoing impunity for these unsolved murders continues to undermine freedom of speech and respect for justice and human rights in Russia.