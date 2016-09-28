U.S. Special Envoy for Climate Change Travel to Paris

Washington, DC - U.S. Special Envoy for Climate Change Dr. Jonathan Pershing will travel to Paris, France, September 27–30, to attend the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) meetings with the Environment Policy Committee at the Ministerial level, and to meet with counterparts and officials from non-governmental organizations.

The meetings will convene OECD climate and environment Ministers and will focus on key policy challenges to moving forward on climate change priorities for the year, and on plans for advancing implementation of the Paris Agreement ahead of the upcoming 22nd Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP-22). Morocco will host COP-22 in Marrakesh, November 7–18, 2016 – the first climate conference since the successful adoption of the Paris Agreement in 2015.

Special Envoy Pershing will also meet with counterparts in the Government of France, Ministers from other OECD nations, and officials at the OECD and the International Energy Agency, among others. In his meetings, Dr. Pershing will discuss next steps to address global climate change, as well as shared priorities for the year, including: rapid entry-into-force of the Paris Agreement; implementation of countries’ Nationally Determined Contributions; mobilizing private sector finance for low-carbon climate resilient solutions and clean energy; and climate adaptation and resilience.