Secretary of State John Kerry's Meeting with Venezuelan President Maduro

Cartagena, Venezuela - Secretary Kerry met this evening in Cartagena with Venezuelan President Maduro. The discussion came on the margins of the ceremony commemorating the signing of a peace agreement between the Colombian Government and the FARC.

The Secretary expressed our commitment to the well-being of the Venezuelan people, and our willingness to work with all sectors of Venezuelan society to enhance our relationship. He also spoke of our concern about the economic and political challenges that have affected millions of Venezuelans, and he urged President Maduro to work constructively with opposition leaders to address these challenges.

Secretary Kerry stressed our support for democratic solutions reached through dialogue and compromise. Finally, the Secretary and President Maduro agreed to continue the bilateral discussions begun in recent months.