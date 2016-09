Secretary of State John Kerry to Travel to Colombia

Washington, DC - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will travel to Cartagena, ‎Colombia, on September 26. He will lead the United States delegation at the signing of the peace accord between the Government of Colombia and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) to end over 50 years of conflict. He will also participate in bilateral meetings with regional counterparts.

The Secretary's presence follows years of U.S. engagement to facilitate the negotiations.