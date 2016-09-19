St. Kitts and Nevis Independence Day

Washington, DC - Secretary of State John Kerry: "On behalf of President Obama and the people of the United States, I congratulate the people of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis as you celebrate the 33rd anniversary of your beautiful nation’s independence on September 19.

"Our countries enjoy a close friendship rooted in our deep respect for democratic principles and individual freedoms. The United States shares your commitment to inclusive and sustainable growth, and is proud to partner with you to empower youth, eradicate devastating diseases, and promote clean energy. We value your leadership in the fight against narcotics trafficking, and look forward to building on the progress that we have made through the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative.

"As you gather with family and friends from Basseterre to Charlestown, the United States sends best wishes for a joyous Independence Day and a happy, safe, and prosperous year to come."