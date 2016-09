Ambassador Russell Travels to Saudi Arabia

Washington, DC - Ambassador-at-Large for Global Women’s Issues Cathy Russell is on travel to Riyadh from September 17–18.

She will meet with a range of business leaders, gender equality advocates, lawyers, and government officials, to discuss women’s economic and political participation, as well as gender-based violence. The visit will explore how women increasingly play critical roles in the country’s economy, governance, health sector, and academic life.