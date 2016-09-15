Nicaragua's National Day

Washington, DC - Secretary of State John Kerry: "On behalf of President Obama and the people of the United States, I am pleased to congratulate the people of Nicaragua as you commemorate 195 years of independence on September 15.

"Independence Day is an opportunity for Nicaraguans everywhere to remember the men and women from past generations who have contributed to your proud nation’s history. Nicaragua is well known for its rich cultural diversity and for the energy and warmth of its population. In the United States, we understand and share your desire for a more prosperous, secure and democratic future.

"As you celebrate this special day, we offer our best wishes for a happy and successful year to come."