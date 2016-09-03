Congratulations to Sao Tome and Principe's New President Evaristo Carvalho

Washington, DC - The United States offers congratulations to the people of Sao Tome and Principe on successfully holding free, fair, and transparent elections on July 17 and August 7, and to new President Evaristo Carvalho on his September 3 inauguration.

This election is a yet another demonstration of Sao Tome and Principe’s long-standing commitment to democratic values. Through their exemplary conduct, the people of Sao Tome and Principe continue to serve as a beacon of democracy for other countries. We look forward to working with President Carvalho and his government to further enhance our bilateral relations, and to promoting democracy, development, stability, and maritime security in the region.