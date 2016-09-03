NSC Spokesperson Ned Price on the Explosion in Davao City, Philippines

Washington, DC - The United States offers deep condolences to the families and other loved ones of the victims of the explosion in the Philippines’ Davao City, and our thoughts and prayers are with the injured. We understand that local authorities continue to investigate the cause of the explosion in the night market, and the United States stands ready to provide assistance to the investigation.

The President will have an opportunity to offer his personal condolences to President Duterte next week, when the two leaders plan to meet on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit in Laos.