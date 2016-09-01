On the Occasion of the Feast of San Marino

Washington, DC - Secretary of State John Kerry: "On behalf of President Obama and the American people, I congratulate the Sammarinese people as you celebrate the Feast of San Marino on September 3.

"After your nation’s Regent Captains offered Abraham Lincoln honorary citizenship during the U.S. Civil War, Lincoln replied, “Although your dominion is small, your State is nevertheless one of the most honored, in all history.” Today, San Marino remains a paragon of self-governance, a beacon of freedom, and an important voice in support of human rights. The United States deeply values your steadfast commitment to democratic principles and your contributions to peace, liberty, and prosperity across the globe.

"I send my best wishes to all the people of San Marino on this special day and throughout the year to come."