Kyrgyz Independence Day

Washington, DC - Secretary of State John Kerry: "On behalf of President Obama and the American people, I extend our congratulations and best wishes to the government and people of the Kyrgyz Republic on the 25th anniversary of their independence on August 31.

"The United States was among the first nations to recognize the Kyrgyz Republic’s independence 25 years ago and today we celebrate a quarter century of friendship and strategic partnership between the United States and the Kyrgyz Republic.

"We have shared many binding ties over this time with the Kyrgyz Republic: a commitment to democracy, a respect for pluralism and a belief in political and economic opportunity for all. Today, Kyrgyzstan is the democratic leader of Central Asia.

"A stable and prosperous Kyrgyz Republic can serve as a model for the region. The United States supports the Kyrgyz Republic’s economic and democratic development, appreciates the partnership in support of regional security and stability, and looks forward to deepening our cooperation for the benefit of both peoples."