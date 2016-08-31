Secretary Kerry and Secretary Pritzker's Meeting With Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Washington, DC - Secretary of State John Kerry and Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss our broad bilateral partnership and to review discussions held at the 2nd annual U.S.-India Strategic and Commercial Dialogue.

Secretary Kerry praised Prime Minister Modi’s leadership on combatting climate change and raised entry into force of the Paris Agreement; conclusion of the hydroflourocarbon amendment to the Montreal Protocol, and the International Solar Alliance initiative. They also discussed regional security issues, including counter-terrorism efforts. Secretary Kerry highlighted our shared commitment to international rule-of-law and interest in increasing economic connectivity throughout the Indo-Pacific region.

Secretary Pritzker discussed the ‎growing U.S.-India trade and commercial relationship, and noted the commitment of both leaders to making progress on the Westinghouse deal. She welcomed the reforms being pursued by the Prime Minister, including passage of GST, and reaffirmed our desire to see more U.S. firms investing in India in clean energy, defense and other key sectors. In addition, she congratulated Prime Minister Modi on the 2017 Global Entrepreneurship Summit, which will be held in India, and underscored the importance of a culture and legal system that supports innovation to drive economic growth and job creation.