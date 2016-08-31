Meeting of the U.S.-Honduras Bilateral Human Rights Working Group

Washington, DC - The United States and Honduras held the fifth meeting of the Bilateral Human Rights Working Group.

This session of the Working Group brought together high-level U.S. and Honduran officials to collaborate in improving the human rights situation in Honduras. Meeting sessions addressed four themes: strengthening human rights institutions, combating impunity, security and justice sector reform, and migration. The two delegations acknowledged the progress made by the Government of Honduras, while recognizing the work that still needs to be done. The frank discussions centered on how the Government of Honduras could improve mechanisms to protect human rights defenders, bolster police reform, enhance protection of migrants, and address the underlying factors that drive migration.

Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor Tom Malinowski, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Juan Gonzalez, and Ambassador Michael Kozak for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor led the U.S. government delegation. Coordinating Minister of Government Jorge Ramon Hernandez Alcerro and Honduran Ambassador to the United States Jorge Milla led the Honduran delegation, which also included Minister of Security Julian Pacheco.