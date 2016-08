Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken To Travel to Germany August 31-September 2

Washington, DC - Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Potsdam, Germany to attend an informal OSCE Foreign Ministers’ meeting to discuss common challenges in the OSCE region, in particular the ongoing violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, terrorism, and regional security and arms control.

Deputy Secretary Blinken will also meet with regional counterparts.