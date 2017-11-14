Randy Jones Named Honorary Chairman For San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl

San Diego, California - The San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl announced today that San Diego Padres Randy Jones, will serve as the Honorary Chairman for the 2017 game. Jones, a member of the Padres Hall of Fame, is a former Cy Young Award winner and is one of San Diego’s most appreciated community icons.

“I’m flattered to be the Honorary Chairman of the 2017 SDCCU Holiday Bowl,” said Jones who was also a two-time MLB All-Star. “The game has always been one of the best during bowl season and I’m sure this year will be fantastic. I can’t wait to be part of the bowl activities. I’ve had great memories playing at this stadium and it will be fun to be back on the field.”

“Randy is a legendary sports figure and a local treasure,” said SDCCU Holiday Bowl Executive Director Mark Neville. “When you think of great athletes in our community and amazing contributors, Randy is at the top of the list.”

Jones will be part of various festivities surrounding the SDCCU Holiday Bowl including leading the way as Grand Marshall of the Port of San Diego Holiday Bowl parade presented by National Funding. This year’s 40th annual game will be played Thursday, Dec. 28 at 6 p.m. and will be televised nationally on FS1. Each year the SDCCU Holiday Bowl matches up football teams from the Pac-12 and Big Ten conferences.

The SDCCU Holiday Bowl is a nonprofit organization and has a mission of generating tourism, exposure, economic benefit and civic pride for San Diego and its citizens by producing the nation's most exciting bowl game and festival of events. For more information and tickets call 619-283-5808, or visit at www.HolidayBowl.com.