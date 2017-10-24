Ticket Sales Kick Off for Navy vs. Notre Dame Football Game

San Diego, California - Ticket sales will kick off for one of America’s most storied college football rivalry games -- Navy Midshipmen versus Notre Dame Fighting Irish– which is scheduled to be played October 27, 2018 at SDCCU Stadium.

Next year’s game will mark the first time Notre Dame will play football in San Diego, as well as the first meeting between these two teams west of the Mississippi River. Navy has played in San Diego six times, including the inaugural Holiday Bowl in 1978, four Poinsettia Bowl appearances and one regular season game against San Diego State University.

“Opening ticket sales to the public marks the one-year countdown to what will be a legendary college football matchup,” said San Diego Bowl Game Association 2017 President Marlee J Ehrenfeld. “These football programs have large and loyal fan bases that span the country. We anticipate a surge of team supporters traveling to San Diego during what is typically a slow time of the year for tourism. The whole region benefits from this game.”

Tickets will go on sale starting at 12:00 noon on Friday, October 27 and will be available in person at the bowl’s ticket office at SDCCU Stadium (Gate A). Prices range from $50-$175. For more information, call 619-283-5808, or visit online for purchase at www.holidaybowl.com .

Navy and Notre Dame have met on the gridiron 90 times dating back to 1927. Last year, the Midshipmen defeated the Fighting Irish 28-27. Notre Dame leads the series 76-13-1. The teams are set to play this year on Nov. 18 in South Bend, Ind.

“We’re truly excited to play Notre Dame in San Diego, both because the region has a tremendously supportive naval and military presence and also due to the strong relationship we’ve had with the bowl administration in San Diego over the years,” said Navy Director of Athletics Chet Gladchuk. “San Diego will be a terrific setting for the passion and pageantry of this extraordinary rivalry game.”

courtesy - San Diego Newscape