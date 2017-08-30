Hurricane Harvey Relief Donations to be Accepted at SDSU Football Game

San Diego, California - The American Red Cross will be on site for San Diego State football’s season opener against UC Davis on Saturday, September 2, collecting donations for those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The American Red Cross will be accepting cash donations in Aztec Village, which is located in parking areas C1/D1 at San Diego Stadium. Aztec Village is open from 2:30 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Fans can also visit redcross.org or call 1.800.REDCROSS to donate.

In conjunction with the department-wide relief effort, a number of San Diego State athletic programs have collected items that will be sent to the University of Houston and distributed to those in need.

San Diego State, the two-time defending Mountain West champion, opens at home on Saturday against UC Davis. The game is set to start at 5:30 p.m. PT and will be followed by the 42nd annual SkyShow.