Pat Fletcher To Be Inducted Into The British Columbia Golf Hall Of Fame

Montreal, Quebec - On October 18, Pat Fletcher will be inducted into the B.C. Golf Hall of Fame. Fletcher retains the title of "The Last Canadian" to win this prestigious championship. The late Pat Fletcher, a Victoria native and longtime professional of the Saskatoon Golf and Country Club and The Royal Montreal Golf Club, won the Open July 17, 1954 at Vancouver's Point Grey Golf and Country Club.

Pat Fletcher is a Canadian Golf legend as a caddy, player, club pro, administrator,

Pat Fletcher

advocate and champion. Born in 1916, Mr. Fletcher began caddying at the age of 10 for the Victoria Club to make some money during the "Great Depression" years. Fletcher was encouraged to learn the game by club pro Phil Taylor, who often lent Fletcher his clubs. This tutelage resulted in a long and fruitful association with the game that spanned over 50 years. Fletcher's first professional event was in 1935 at The Alberta Open.

Pat Fletcher's competition career highlights include winning the CPGA Championship in 1952 and the 1953 Low Canadian Professional at the Canadian Open. Provincial wins include: three Saskatchewan Open victories in 1947, 1948 and 1951, the Alberta Open in 1946 and Quebec Spring open in 1956 and 1957. Fletcher, a season tournament player, also represented Canada at four World Cup matches.

Two years after his win at the age of forty, Fletcher was named Golf Director at The Royal Montreal Golf Club. This move marked the end of his competitive career and the beginning of a twenty-year legacy. Pat Fletcher became one of the most respected instructors of golf in Canada, mentoring amateur and professional players.

Among his many professional achievements, Fletcher was the first President of the Quebec branch of the CPGA to come from within the club professional ranks, Vice-president of the PGA of America and three-term President of the CPGA from 1962 through 1965.

Fletcher is the only Canadian to be inducted into nine sport halls of fame: the Saskatchewan Sports Hall of Fame (1974), Canada's Sports Hall of Fame (1975), RCGA's Canadian Hall of Fame (1976), Quebec Golf Association's Hall of Fame (1988), the Greater Victoria Sports Hall of Fame (1999), Saskatoon Sport Hall of Fame (2007), Saskatchewan Golf Hall of Fame (2010), CPGA of Canada Hall of Fame (2014) and the BC Golf Hall of Fame (2017).

Pat Fletcher contributed greatness to the game with his Canadian Open victory and also with his enduring dedication, passion and activity to promote the game. Fletcher's legacy lives on today through sons Allan and Edward Fletcher's endeavors, and grandson Mark Fletcher. As a tribute to Pat Fletcher's accomplishments, The Pat Fletcher Golf Scholarship Foundation was established in 1985, providing educational scholarships at the post secondary level to Canadians who show ability as golfers.